Foreign investors ask RO Parliament to reconsider decision on Romexpo land
Sep 10, 2020
The Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR), a business association that brings together the main foreign investor organizations in the country, criticized the Parliament's recent decision to grant a 46-hectare land plot in Bucharest Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR). (...)
