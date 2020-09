Renault Seeks to Sublet Space in Renault Bucharest Connected

Renault Seeks to Sublet Space in Renault Bucharest Connected. A year after inaugurating the Renault Bucharest Connected, the center designed to bring all the divisions of the Renault Group in Romania to one place, the group seeks to sublet some of the space. The decision was made after Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo announced a plan to cut costs and secure (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]