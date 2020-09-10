Fondul Proprietatea argues for quick listing of Romania's HidroelectricaFondul Proprietatea, the biggest investment fund in Romania, advocates for the quick listing of state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica. The fund holds a 20% stake in Hidroelectrica, while the state controls the remaining 80%. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The company has already drawn the (...)
Total IT spending in Romania hits EUR 3.1 bln in 2019The total IT expenditures of Romanian companies and public administration, including the budgets of the IT departments (wages and equipment), reached EUR 3.1 billion in 2019 (roughly 1.5% of GDP), according to Eugen Schwab-Chesaru, vice-president for Central and Eastern Europe of the research (...)
Romanian banks derive EUR 1.6 bln net interest in H1Net interest income, the most important profit resource of local banks, continued to grow in the first half of this year, by 4.2%, to over RON 7.7 billion (EUR 1.59 bln), according to the data transmitted by Romania's National Bank (BNR) to Ziarul Financiar daily. Lending increased at an (...)
Romania continues to have the highest VAT Gap in EURomania recorded the highest national VAT Gap in the European Union (EU) in 2018, with 33.8% of its potential VAT revenues going missing, according to the European Commission’s VAT Gap 2020 report. The situation is similar to 2017, when Romania also had the highest VAT Gap in the EU – 34.3%. (...)
Romania's inflation rate eases slightly to 2.7% in AugustThe annual consumer price inflation in Romania eased slightly to 2.7% in August from 2.8% in July after the prices decreased on a seasonal trend by 0.05% in the month. The negative monthly inflation in August resulted from less expensive potatoes (-6.6%) and fresh fruits (-7.2%). However, the (...)
Non-food sales in Romanian shopping malls remain weak in Jul-AugThe non-food sales in Romania were some 35-45% lower in July and August compared to the same months last year, according to RORETAIL - an association of modern retail and HoReCa chains active mainly in commercial centers. The sales recovered in the last two weeks of June after the commercial (...)