Coronavirus pandemic: RO President urges parents to send children back to school

Coronavirus pandemic: RO President urges parents to send children back to school. President Klaus Iohannis urged parents to send their children back to school in a statement made a few days before the school year's planned September 14 start. The Covid-19 infection risk cannot be cut down to zero, but, by following the main rules, everyone can contribute to the safety of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]