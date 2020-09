Pepsi Bottler Quadrant Amroq Beverages Overshoots RON1B Revenue Mark in 2019

Pepsi Bottler Quadrant Amroq Beverages Overshoots RON1B Revenue Mark in 2019. Quadrant Amroq Beverages, the bottler of the PepsiCo beverages in Romania, posted 1.06 million lei (some EUR220 million) revenue in 2019, an increase of 9.8% on 2018, financial analysis platform Confidas data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]