President Iohannis: I expect PNL to score the best result ever in the election



President Iohannis: I expect PNL to score the best result ever in the election.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he expects the PNL (National Liberal Party) to score a “record result” in the upcoming local elections, the best it has ever scored. “The National Liberal Party is without a doubt the most important party on the Romanian political scene today and (...)