ForMin Aurescu: Romania’s ambassador in Minsk went to see opposition’s Svetlana Aleksievich
Sep 10, 2020
Romania’s ambassador in Minsk on Wednesday morning paid a visit, alongside its colleagues from the European Union, to one of the representatives of the opposition in Belarus, writer Svetlana Aleksievich, a Nobel Prize laureate, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu stated on Wednesday. He (...)
