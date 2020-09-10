Romania adds more than 1,300 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total nears 100,000

Romania adds more than 1,300 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total nears 100,000. Romania recorded 1,380 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 99,684 on Thursday, September 10, according to the daily report released at 13:00. Separately, 760 patients retested positive for Covid-19. Of the total cases, 41,010 patients recovered, while 12,568 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]