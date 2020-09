RO Night of Art Galleries to hold weekend-long edition this year

RO Night of Art Galleries to hold weekend-long edition this year. The Night of Art Galleries will take place this year over an entire weekend, between October 2 and October 4. It will take place over three evenings to ensure a safe cultural event, “at a difficult time for the cultural community and the entire society,” the organizers said. Contemporary art (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]