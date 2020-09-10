C&W Echinox: Romanian Investment Market Shows Resilience in the Face of the Pandemic

C&W Echinox: Romanian Investment Market Shows Resilience in the Face of the Pandemic. Transactions closed in the last weeks, totaling EUR400 million euros, show the investment market in Romania remains strong and attractive even in the Covid-19 pandemic period and Romania is no longer seen as just a fringe market of Central Europe, according to C&W Echinox real estate (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]