Cinemas in Romania reopen after six-month coronavirus hiatus

Cinemas in Romania reopen after six-month coronavirus hiatus. Many cinemas in the country are reopening this weekend after closing mid-March as the country declared the state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. Cinemas need to operate at a maximum of 50% of their capacity, while audience members are required to wear a mask throughout the duration (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]