PM Orban denies any discussion with the IMF to conclude a loan agreementPrime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday denied the information according to which the government at some point discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to conclude a loan agreement. “There are two types of agreements with the IMF. We have an agreement with the IMF capped at two (...)
Flanco Extends Scheduled Delivery Service To Ten Romanian CountiesFlanco, one of the largest players on the local electro-IT market, is introducing the scheduled delivery service in the counties of Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Olt, Dambovita, Prahova, Brasov and Sibiu, after initially testing the service in capital city Bucharest and the (...)