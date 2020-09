Nuclearelectrica To Invest EUR190M In Tritium Removal Facility

Nuclearelectrica To Invest EUR190M In Tritium Removal Facility. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expect bids for a tritium removal facility in Cernavoda, until October 21; the investment amounts to EUR190