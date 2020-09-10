PM Orban, at the meeting of the EPP Group Presidency: Our objective is to win local and parliamentary elections



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday stated that PNL’s (National Liberal Party) objective is to win the local and parliamentary elections, while opinion polls show the Liberals are by “9-10 per cent ahead of the Socialists.” “At this year-end, on September 27, we have local elections, and on (...)