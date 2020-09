Total IT spending in Romania hits EUR 3.1 bln in 2019

Total IT spending in Romania hits EUR 3.1 bln in 2019. The total IT expenditures of Romanian companies and public administration, including the budgets of the IT departments (wages and equipment), reached EUR 3.1 billion in 2019 (roughly 1.5% of GDP), according to Eugen Schwab-Chesaru, vice-president for Central and Eastern Europe of the research (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]