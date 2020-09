Romania continues to have the highest VAT Gap in EU

Romania continues to have the highest VAT Gap in EU. Romania recorded the highest national VAT Gap in the European Union (EU) in 2018, with 33.8% of its potential VAT revenues going missing, according to the European Commission’s VAT Gap 2020 report. The situation is similar to 2017, when Romania also had the highest VAT Gap in the EU – 34.3%. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]