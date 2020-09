Romania’s inflation rate eases slightly to 2.7% in August

The annual consumer price inflation in Romania eased slightly to 2.7% in August from 2.8% in July after the prices decreased on a seasonal trend by 0.05% in the month. The negative monthly inflation in August resulted from less expensive potatoes (-6.6%) and fresh fruits (-7.2%).