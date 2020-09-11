Update: Almost 600 schools in Bucharest will use the hybrid learning model

Update: Almost 600 schools in Bucharest will use the hybrid learning model. Update: Bucharest School Inspectorate announced that 17 educational units in Bucharest would start the new school year with online classes, Digi24 reported. Meanwhile, 595 state and private education units were included in scenario 2, which means they will use the hybrid model (alternating (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]