(P) Comment: Maintaining efficiency in times of remote working and COVID-19 - What are the most important leadership skills for Leaders to succeed?.

Insights from the perspective of an Executive Head-hunter in Romania In our profession we speak daily with senior management, our clients, and candidates. Of course, COVID and its implications are still a hot topic: what are the considerations, the plans, and the required changes for coming out (...)