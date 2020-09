Ford drives recovery of Romania’s car production in Jul-Aug

Ford drives recovery of Romania’s car production in Jul-Aug. Dacia and Ford, the two carmakers in Romania, produced almost 59,500 cars in July-August, up 10% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). This is the first increase in the local production since mid-March, when (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]