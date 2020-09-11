Romania’s Nuclearelectrica invests EUR 190 mln in new waste treatment factory

Romania’s Nuclearelectrica invests EUR 190 mln in new waste treatment factory. Nuclearelectrica, Romania's sole producer of nuclear energy, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have opened a call until October 21 for bids from potential companies willing to design, build and operate a tritium removal facility (TRF) under a EUR 190 million (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]