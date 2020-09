Cigarette Wholesaler Punctual Comimpex Sales Up 10% to RON320M in H1

Cigarette Wholesaler Punctual Comimpex Sales Up 10% to RON320M in H1. Cluj-Napoca based cigarette wholesaler Punctual Compimpex posted 320.2 million lei (EUR66 million) sales in the first half, an increase of about 10% on the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]