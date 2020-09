Romanian Govt. allots EUR 129 mln for the general elections in December

Romanian Govt. allots EUR 129 mln for the general elections in December. The Romanian government allotted a budget of RON 625 million (almost EUR 129 million) to cover the costs of organizing the general elections in December. According to the government's proposal, the elections for the Romanian Parliament are to be organized on December 6. The head of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]