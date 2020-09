President Iohannis recalls 12 Romanian ambassadors to the country

President Iohannis recalls 12 Romanian ambassadors to the country. President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decrees regarding the recall of 12 Romanian ambassadors, a press release issued by the Presidential Administration informs. Among the diplomats recalled to the country are the Romanian ambassador to Hungary, Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, the one from (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]