Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Romanian investment market shows resilience in the face of the pandemic
Sep 11, 2020
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Romanian investment market shows resilience in the face of the pandemic.
The recent transactions closed in the last weeks, with a total value of 400 million euros, demonstrate that the investment market in Romania remains strong and attractive even in the Covid-19 pandemic period, Romania no longer being just seen as just a fringe market of Central Europe, according (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]