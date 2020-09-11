Connect44 Romania doubled its turnover in the first 6 months of the year compared to the same period of 2019



Connect44 Romania doubled its turnover in the first 6 months of the year compared to the same period of 2019.

The Swiss company announces a doubling of turnover in the first 6 months of 2020 compared to the previous year for Connect44 Romania. Moreover, there was a 15% increase in turnover in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of this year. The Romania headquarter is one of the... The (...)