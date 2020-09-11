 
September 11, 2020

Orban : There is no scenario for Romania to return to the state of emergency and quarantine situation is under control
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday in Orsova that there is no scenario for Romania to return to the state of emergency and quarantine, stating that the situation is under control. “There is no such scenario, as you can see, we have stopped the increase in the number of... The post (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban denies any discussion with the IMF to conclude a loan agreement Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday denied the information according to which the government at some point discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to conclude a loan agreement. “There are two types of agreements with the IMF. We have an agreement with the IMF capped at two (...)

19 years since 9/11 attacks. U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman at commemoration ceremony : This is a day of mourning and remembrance as well as a day of inspiration. What happened nineteen years ago should never happen again “Nineteen years ago, cowardly enemies deprived us of nearly 3,000 innocent family members, friends, and fellow citizens. The innocent victims were from every walk of life and every background. They had done absolutely nothing to harm those who attacked them,” the U.S. Ambassador in Romania, (...)

Group Of Shareholders With 5.2% Stake In SIF Oltenia Calls Shareholder Meeting To OK Share Buyback Program A group of shareholders jointly holding 5.24% of the share capital of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has called a shareholders' meeting to approve the unfolding of by the company of a repurchase program of 26.1 million own shares, representing 5% of the present share capital, (...)

ForMin Aurescu, Polish counterpart Rau discuss situation in Belarus in phone conversation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had, on Friday, a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, on topics of common interest on the bilateral agenda, focusing on the situation in Belarus, informs a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on (...)

Flanco Extends Scheduled Delivery Service To Ten Romanian Counties Flanco, one of the largest players on the local electro-IT market, is introducing the scheduled delivery service in the counties of Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Olt, Dambovita, Prahova, Brasov and Sibiu, after initially testing the service in capital city Bucharest and the (...)

BBC features Viscri, Prince Charles' favorite Romanian village that has become a tourist hotspot BBC has published a feature about Viscri, the small village in Romania's Transylvania region that has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Only 450 people live in Viscri. The village became famous after Prince Charles of Wales bought an old house there in 2006, which he renovated. The (...)

Software Company Life is Hard Boosts Share Capital By RON600,000 To RON3M Cluj-based software company Life is Hard (LIH.RO) has increased its share capital by RON600,000, from RON2.4 million to RON3 million, per stock market data.

 

