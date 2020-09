Flanco Extends Scheduled Delivery Service To Ten Romanian Counties

Flanco Extends Scheduled Delivery Service To Ten Romanian Counties. Flanco, one of the largest players on the local electro-IT market, is introducing the scheduled delivery service in the counties of Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Olt, Dambovita, Prahova, Brasov and Sibiu, after initially testing the service in capital city Bucharest and the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]