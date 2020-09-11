Transport Minister Bode: Through development of infrastructure, promotion of multimodal transport we will attract new investments

Transport Minister Bode: Through development of infrastructure, promotion of multimodal transport we will attract new investments. The development of infrastructure and the promotion of multimodal transport will lead to attracting new investments, but also to the development of some counties, such as Mehedinti or Caras Severin, says the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (MTIC), Lucian Bode. He went on Friday, alongside the Prime Minister, Ludovic Orban, the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, and the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, to visit some investment objectives in the Mehedinti County. "Through the development of infrastructure and by promoting multimodal transport we will attract new investments and we will develop counties such as Mehedinti or Caras Severin. The potential of this region will be capitalized on, and this will quickly reflect in the increase in the living standards of the inhabitants of this area," said Bode, according to a press release of the MTIC sent to AGERPRES. On this occasion, Minister Lucian Bode presented the main measures that have been taken recently related to the infrastructure development in this area, both in terms of objectives related to road transport and those related to the transport area on the Danube. "As I am sure you know, investments in transport infrastructure in the last 10 months have become a priority for the Orban Government. We believe that the country's development can only be achieved by boosting investments, by moving from that economic, toxic model promoted by the left-wing, based on consumption, to an economic model based on the stimulation of investments. This is the only way we can restart the engines of the economy, this is the only way we can have economic development, this is the only way we can increase the number of jobs and the well-being of Romanians," Bode said. He reiterated that work is currently underway on about 300 kilometres of motorway, express roads, bypasses and, in the 10 months of government, start orders have been signed for about 120 km of motorway, expressways and bypasses. "I am convinced that by the end of the year we will sign execution contracts for the Craiova-Pitesti motorway, sections 3 and 4, and for sections of the Transylvania motorway or for detours - such as the Galati bypass. We also have a National Plan for Investment and Economic Recovery, which has transport infrastructure development as the main component. Behind this important chapter is the National Plan for Investment and Development of Transport Infrastructure "for the next 10 years," the minister recalled. He stressed that the Strategy for the Implementation of the General Transport Masterplan, approved by Government Decision in 2016, needs to be updated, for the existence of this strategy is a condition to be able to access European funds in the next European financial year. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

