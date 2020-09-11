 
September 11, 2020

Centre of new programme initiated by Pope Francis, University of Meaning, to open at SNSPA
The first centre in Europe of the new international programme initiated by Pope Francis, University of Meaning, will open at the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA), in Bucharest, informs the higher education institution in a press release on Friday. A member of the Pontifical Scholas Occurrentes Foundation, SNSPA was invited to collaborate in the new international programme, University of Meaning/Universidad del Sentido, initiated by Pope Francis and coordinated by the representatives of Scholas Occurrentes. On Friday, during a video conference, representatives of SNSPA and of the Hurlingham National University signed a collaboration agreement with the Pontifical Scholas Occurrentes Foundation, which provides for the creation of two regional centres within the two universities in Romania and Argentina, to develop, in Europe and South America, projects proposed by the University of Meaning programme. The two centres will prepare young people for the current and future challenges posed by the new crisis facing humanity today. "We are honored to be invited to participate in this global educational programme - University of Meaning - initiated by Pope Francis, on the occasion of His Holiness's intervention on June 5, 2020, on the importance of education for mankind," said SNSPA Rector, University Professor Remus Pricopie, PhD, as quoted in the press release. The agreement was signed, during an online event, by the rector of the SNSPA and the head of the SNSPA Senate, coordinator of the Scholas Occurrentes Regional Center in our country, University Professor Iordan Gh. Barbulescu, PhD, as well as by the rector of the National University of Hurlingham, Walter Wallach, together with the two directors of the pontifical educational network Scholas Occurrentes, Jose Maria del Corral and Enrique Palmeyro. "The Scholas Occurrentes network currently coordinates 500,000 members from 191 countries on five continents. Its mission is to achieve the integration into society of young people from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds through technological, sports and artistic proposals that promote education from the perspective of the culture of consensus," said the same source. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin: EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
