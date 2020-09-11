US Ambassador in Bucharest at commemoration of 9/11: We have and will continue to defeat enemies of freedom

US Ambassador in Bucharest at commemoration of 9/11: We have and will continue to defeat enemies of freedom. US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman spoke in a small ceremony on Friday about the September 11 attacks that took place 19 years ago and evoked of the rescuers' courage and his country's determination to defeat the "enemies of freedom." "Since my arrival last December, we have experienced many firsts together, and now we stand here...together...to mark our first shared anniversary of September 11, 2001, a day the world will never forget," the diplomat said in a speech transmitted by the US Embassy in Bucharest. He confessed that for him September 11 "will always be not only about a great loss, but a day of reflection about the courage and resolve of the American people, from the families of the deceased, to the firemen, policemen, emergency response personnel and our brave men and women in uniform." "This is a day of mourning and remembrance as well as a day of inspiration. What happened nineteen years ago should never happen again," he said. Thus, he evoked the memory of almost 3,000 victims of the attacks. "The innocent victims were from every walk of life and every background. They had done absolutely nothing to harm those who attacked them. They were targeted solely because they came from the nation that represented everything our enemies hate - a land that embraced freedom, human rights, decency, and individual dignity. For the mere fact of being of American they were killed in our towers, at our Pentagon, and in our fields. It was dastardly and low act. The perpetrators are beneath human scorn and contempt," the ambassador said. Zuckerman said on September 11 he was in New York and saw the two World Trade Center towers "fall and a fantastic city nearly crippled." "It is an image I will never forget. The horrible memories of that day mark an indelible turning point in my life. I knew then that our world had changed forever. I knew that the war on terror would be as difficult as it was essential. And I knew that America could achieve anything when it acts with resolve and clarity of purpose," he said. In this sense, he spoke about "the enemies of freedom." "We have and will continue to defeat the enemies of freedom, and we will continue to hunt those who would bring violence to our shores. We have no choice if we want justice for those lives stolen from us and if we wish to leave a more peaceful world for our children and grandchildren. Our enemies succeeded in stealing our loved ones and our peace, but they also succeeded in showing the world again that our first responders are among the bravest, selfless souls to have ever existed, that there is no better friend and no worse enemy than our military, and that even though we seek peace, we will not be victimized or held hostage by malign actors," Zuckerman said. The US ambassador said "the United States is a force for good, for freedom, for human decency and for democracy. The United States will protect those values against all who seek to take them away from us. We will never bow down to the forces of evil, terrorism, injustice, and oppression." "I pray that those of you that lost loved ones or friends on this day nineteen years ago have found solace in the passage of time. As a nation and as a people we must always honor the memory of every person we lost on that horrible day," the diplomat concluded. AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: Romania hails start of peace negotiations in Afghanistan The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the start on Saturday of intra-Afghan peace talks bringing together representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar. "The MAE considers the launch of intra-Afghan peace negotiations to be an opportunity for the parties (...)



FinMin Citu: Romania doesn't support switch from unanimity to qualified majority in taxation-related decisions at EU level Romania does not support the transition from unanimity to a qualified majority in respect to the adoption of the decisions taken at the EU level in the taxation field, said the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, at the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN). In the context in (...)



MAE hails normalization of relations between Bahrain Kingdom, Israel State The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the announcement regarding the normalization of the relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel, as well as the relevant role played by the United States of America (USA) in this process. The institution expresses its (...)



Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,311 to 102,386, death toll hits 4,127 As many as 1,311 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday. These are cases of (...)



Romanian writers send a solidarity message to Svetlana Alexievich: She is a symbol of free will On Saturday, the Romanian Writers' Union (USR) sent a message of solidarity with Nobel Laureate Svetlana Alexievich, an opponent of the Belarusian regime, saying she was "a symbol of free will." "The Romanian Writers' Union expresses its full solidarity with the Nobel Laureate in (...)



Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for semifinals of WTA tournament in Istanbul Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig has qualified for the semifinals of the WTA tournament in Istanbul, with a total prize pool of 225,500 US dollars, on Friday night, after defeating seed no. 2 Swedish Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 6-1. Tig (26 years old, WTA's 88) seal her victory after one hour and (...)



PM Orban: Romania's chances to recover economically are very good Prime Minister Ludovic Orban claims that Romania has "very good" economic recovery prospects and has not been downgraded by rating agencies during the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, due to "government credibility." "Romania's economy is among the (...)

