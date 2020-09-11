US Ambassador in Bucharest at commemoration of 9/11: We have and will continue to defeat enemies of freedom
Sep 11, 2020
US Ambassador in Bucharest at commemoration of 9/11: We have and will continue to defeat enemies of freedom.
US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman spoke in a small ceremony on Friday about the September 11 attacks that took place 19 years ago and evoked of the rescuers' courage and his country's determination to defeat the "enemies of freedom."
"Since my arrival last December, we have experienced many firsts together, and now we stand here...together...to mark our first shared anniversary of September 11, 2001, a day the world will never forget," the diplomat said in a speech transmitted by the US Embassy in Bucharest.
He confessed that for him September 11 "will always be not only about a great loss, but a day of reflection about the courage and resolve of the American people, from the families of the deceased, to the firemen, policemen, emergency response personnel and our brave men and women in uniform."
"This is a day of mourning and remembrance as well as a day of inspiration. What happened nineteen years ago should never happen again," he said.
Thus, he evoked the memory of almost 3,000 victims of the attacks. "The innocent victims were from every walk of life and every background. They had done absolutely nothing to harm those who attacked them. They were targeted solely because they came from the nation that represented everything our enemies hate - a land that embraced freedom, human rights, decency, and individual dignity. For the mere fact of being of American they were killed in our towers, at our Pentagon, and in our fields. It was dastardly and low act. The perpetrators are beneath human scorn and contempt," the ambassador said.
Zuckerman said on September 11 he was in New York and saw the two World Trade Center towers "fall and a fantastic city nearly crippled."
"It is an image I will never forget. The horrible memories of that day mark an indelible turning point in my life. I knew then that our world had changed forever. I knew that the war on terror would be as difficult as it was essential. And I knew that America could achieve anything when it acts with resolve and clarity of purpose," he said.
In this sense, he spoke about "the enemies of freedom."
"We have and will continue to defeat the enemies of freedom, and we will continue to hunt those who would bring violence to our shores. We have no choice if we want justice for those lives stolen from us and if we wish to leave a more peaceful world for our children and grandchildren. Our enemies succeeded in stealing our loved ones and our peace, but they also succeeded in showing the world again that our first responders are among the bravest, selfless souls to have ever existed, that there is no better friend and no worse enemy than our military, and that even though we seek peace, we will not be victimized or held hostage by malign actors," Zuckerman said.
The US ambassador said "the United States is a force for good, for freedom, for human decency and for democracy. The United States will protect those values against all who seek to take them away from us. We will never bow down to the forces of evil, terrorism, injustice, and oppression."
"I pray that those of you that lost loved ones or friends on this day nineteen years ago have found solace in the passage of time. As a nation and as a people we must always honor the memory of every person we lost on that horrible day," the diplomat concluded.
