September 11, 2020

ForMin Aurescu - Polish counterpart phone conversation on situation in Belarus
Sep 11, 2020

ForMin Aurescu - Polish counterpart phone conversation on situation in Belarus.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had, on Friday, a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, on topics of common interest on the bilateral agenda, focusing on the situation in Belarus, informs a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Friday. The two ministers reiterated "firmly the support for the democratization of the country and support for civil society in Belarus." In this context, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the call for an end to the pressure of the Belarusian authorities on the representatives of the opposition and on other representatives of civil society or the media. Also, the two ministers discussed the evolutions within the Three Seas Initiative, considering the in-depth cooperation between Romania and Poland on this level. According to the MAE, Minister Bogdan Aurescu and his Polish counterpart voiced common interest in implementing interconnectivity projects, with a positive impact on stimulating the region's development, especially the Rail2Sea projects (Modernization and development of the railway corridor between Gdansk Port in Poland and Constanta Port) and the road project Via Carpathia. Thus, the two foreign ministers highlighted the support of the two Governments for these major priority interconnection projects and pointed out the common commitment to work together for their promotion and implementation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

