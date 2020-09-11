Senate's Cazanciuc on 9/11 attacks: That tragic moment has definitely changed world's evolution

Acting Chairman of the Romanian Senate Robert Cazanciuc sent a message on Friday, 19 years after the terror attacks in the USA, mentioning that that tragic moment has definitely changed the evolution of the world and thoughts must it goes to "those who, desiring to have a good life, fall victim to an invisible enemy." "Remember 9/11. We are very much concerned about the developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the unknowns of the school year, the appearance or not of a vaccine, the re-opening the economy, being convinced that we are in the midst of greatest crisis of humanity after WWII. It may be so, but let us not forget that we experienced a similar feeling 19 years ago, on September 11, 2001. That tragic moment has certainly changed the evolution of the world. I remember it like it was yesterday. I was in an office where the TV seemed frozen on a single picture. I was thinking about how it was possible in New York for an accident in which a plane crashed into a skyscraper. I saw live when a second plane hit the Twin Towers and I simply refused to think it was a chain accident. My mind couldn't understand what was happening," Cazanciuc wrote on Facebook. He said that much is known today about what happened back then. "Maybe it will not take another 19 years to find out why we have to live through the times of COVID 19. Among the victims at the World Trade Center in New York were our Romanian compatriots as well. Let's find a respite today to think of those who, wanting to have a good life, fall victim to an invisible enemy," added Cazanciuc. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]