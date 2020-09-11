Minister Stroe: On Monday we will be able to unblock all sports



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ionut Stroe, on Friday told a press conference held at the Iasi Prefect's Office that, starting on Monday, based on a government decision that will prolong the state of alert, the ministry will be able to unblock all sports in Romania, including the contact ones. "I can inform you that, right now, based on a government decision to be adopted on Monday, at the government meeting, which will extend the state of alert, we will be able to unblock all sports in Romania. We will have to observe certain rules, of course, meant to protect everybody's health, even if they cause discomfort. These rules are mandatory when it comes to public health. No one has a right to play with the health of the athletes and participants in the sports competitions," said Stroe. He also added that next week, the ministry will issue a new order to establish the health protection norms against the novel coronavirus to be applied in the sports field. "Probably next week we will issue an order that will unblock all sports, including the contact ones that have been put on hold for quite a while now, taking into account the health protection rules," said Ionut Stroe. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)