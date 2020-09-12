 
September 12, 2020

PM Orban: Romania's chances to recover economically are very good
Sep 12, 2020

PM Orban: Romania's chances to recover economically are very good.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban claims that Romania has "very good" economic recovery prospects and has not been downgraded by rating agencies during the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, due to "government credibility." "Romania's economy is among the economies that have shown the most resilience. We are ranking third in Europe, we are at the top of the ranking, in terms of economic contraction. Only two countries have a smaller contraction than Romania's in the first half of the year. We have a contraction of 3.9 per cent. And in terms of deficits too, Romania is among the countries with the lowest increase in the budget deficit. (...) Romania has not been downgraded by the rating agencies due to the credibility of the government that I lead and due to the fact that we have assumed balanced commitments in terms of maintaining economic balances and controlling the deficit and public spending, and Romania has very good prospects for economic recovery," Orban said. The head of the Executive also stressed that, despite the international crisis caused by COVID-19, Romania has seen both an increase in the number of employees and an increase in the average net salary. "In terms of jobs, on September 1 we had more than 2,000 employees with an employment agreement than on January 1, before the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The average net salary in Romania, in June, was by 5 per cent higher than the average net salary in June 2019, when there was no crisis. The average net salary also increased in July, by 74 lei, compared to June 2020, currently registering an increase of almost 8 per cent compared to July 2019. Even the loans that we contracted, we got them much cheaper than the loans that were contracted by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) government, with one exception, in February, when PSD submitted the motion of censure and dismissed the government, which had a negative effect on the markets," he added. Ludovic Orban, who is also leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), participated in Ramnicu Valcea in the presentation of the "Industrial Park" project by the PNL candidate for Ramnicu Valcea City Hall. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

