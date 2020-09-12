MAE hails normalization of relations between Bahrain Kingdom, Israel State

MAE hails normalization of relations between Bahrain Kingdom, Israel State. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the announcement regarding the normalization of the relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel, as well as the relevant role played by the United States of America (USA) in this process. The institution expresses its confidence that the normalization of relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel, together with the similar announcement made in August 2020 on the normalization of relations between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, will contribute to the stability and security of the Middle East, reads a press release of the MAE on Saturday sent to AGERPRES. These developments, the MAE states, can support efforts to identify a just and lasting solution to the Middle East Peace Process. "As reiterated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, during his visit to the State of Israel and Palestine on September 2-3, 2020, in talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials, Romania supports a lasting and comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, on the basis of international law and the solution of the two states, Israel and Palestine, to coexist side by side, in peace and security," says the release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]