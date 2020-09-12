 
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,311 to 102,386, death toll hits 4,127
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,311 to 102,386, death toll hits 4,127.

As many as 1,311 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Saturday, 102,386 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 42,811 people were declared cured and 11,052 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive. According to GCS, 2,066,860 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 24,939 were performed in the last 24 hours: 14,782 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 10,157 upon request. Another 27 COVID-19 patients - 12 men and 15 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 4127. Three deaths were recorded in the age category 50-59 years, 5 - in the age category 60-69 years, 10 - in the age category 70-79 years and 9 deaths in the category over 80 years. According to the GCS, 26 deaths were reported in patients who had a medical history, whilst for one patient who died GCS has no medical history reported yet. A number of 7,027 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Saturday and 467 patients are in intensive care. In Romania, 10,826 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,733 in institutional isolation. Also, 36,970 people are in quarantine at home, and 12 in institutional quarantine. The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 stays unchanged at 6,599, with the death toll of Romanian nationals abroad also stagnant at 126. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)  

