MAE: Romania hails start of peace negotiations in Afghanistan

MAE: Romania hails start of peace negotiations in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the start on Saturday of intra-Afghan peace talks bringing together representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar. "The MAE considers the launch of intra-Afghan peace negotiations to be an opportunity for the parties involved to end a long-running conflict that has had profoundly negative effects on the entire region. This historic moment is a first step towards achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan, with the participation of all segments of the society," reads a press release of the MAE. According to the same source, Romania will continue to support efforts to ensure peace and security in Afghanistan, in full coordination with its NATO allies. The head of the Romanian diplomatic mission in the State of Qatar participated in the opening ceremony of the negotiations, at the invitation of the Qatari authorities, the MAE also mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alexandru-Costin Motroasa, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]