GCS: 364 reconfirmed COVID-19 positive in Romania

GCS: 364 reconfirmed COVID-19 positive in Romania. As many as 364 people in Romania have been retested and reconfirmed COVID-19 positive, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Sunday. "Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 507 people were reconfirmed positively," said GCS. The breakdown by counties of reconfirmed cases: * Alba - 5 * Arad - 2 * Arges - 2 * Bacau - 6 * Bihor - 9 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 13 * Botosani - 6 * Braila - 4 * Brasov - 21 * Buzau - 20 * Calarasi - 3 * Caras-Severin - 0 * Cluj - 0 * Constanta - 2 * Covasna - 0 * Dambovita - 17 * Dolj - 9 * Galati - 7 * Giurgiu - 3 * Gorj - 1 * Harghita - 7 * Hunedoara - 3 * Ialomita - 1 * Iasi - 39 * Maramures - 2 * Mehedinti - 1 * Mures - 4 * Neamt - 7 * Olt - 8 * Prahova - 20 * Salaj - 2 * Satu Mare - 4 * Sibiu - 29 * Suceava - 26 * Teleorman - 0 * Timis - 1 * Tulcea - 3 * Valcea - 3 * Vaslui - 12 * Vrancea - 0 * Bucharest City - 53 * Ilfov - 9 According to the GCS, 1,109 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were reported on Sunday from the previous reporting following tests performed nationwide. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]