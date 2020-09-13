Heaviest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania in Bucharest, Suceava, Arges, Brasov

Heaviest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania in Bucharest, Suceava, Arges, Brasov. The heaviest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania have been reported in Bucharest City- 13,479 as well as the counties of Suceava - 5,807; Arges - 5,263; Brasov - 5,151, and Prahova - 4,941, according to a press statement released on Sunday by the the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. Over 3,000 cases have also been reported in the counties of Galati (3,629), Iasi (3,769), Bacau (3,512), Dambovita (3,473), and Timis (3,118), and over 2,000 cases in the counties of Arad, Bihor, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Ilfov, Neamt, Vaslui, and Vrancea. The breakdown of cases by counties: * Alba - 1,347 * Arad - 2,210 * Arges - 5.263 * Bacau - 3,512 * Bihor - 2,981 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 1,315 * Botosani - 1,430 * Brasov - 5.151 * Braila - 2,039 * Buzau - 2,555 * Caraa-Severin - 974 * Calarasi - 673 * Cluj - 2,446 * Constanta - 2,074 * Covasna - 955 * Dambovita - 3,473 * Dolj - 2,175 * Galati - 3,629 * Giurgiu - 891 * Gorj - 1,735 * Harghita - 815 * Hunedoara - 1,933 * Ialomita - 1,076 * Iasi - 3,769 * Ilfov - 2,612 * Maramures - 1,524 * Mehedinti - 1,252 * Mures - 1,585 * Neamt - 2,599 * Olt - 1,517 * Prahova - 4,941 * Satu Mare - 441 * Salaj - 499 * Sibiu - 1,770 * Suceava - 5,807 * Teleorman - 799 * Timis - 3.118 * Tulcea - 660 * Vaslui - 2,305 * Valcea - 1,549 * Vrancea - 2,525 * Bucharest City - 13,479 Another 112 cases are not assigned to any county. As of Saturday, 103,495 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]