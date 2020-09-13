Most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania in Bucharest, Bihor, Prahova, Iasi, Timisoara

Most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania in Bucharest, Bihor, Prahova, Iasi, Timisoara. Bucharest (232) and the counties of Bihor (69), Prahova (58), Iasi (55), Timisoara (48) and Bacau (47) are the areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from the previous daily reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Sunday. The fewest cases were recorded in the counties of Botosani (2), Harghita (4), Arges (5), Teleorman (4) and Mehedinti (6). The breakdown by counties of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours: * Alba - 17 * Arad - 18 * Arges - 5 * Bacau - 47 * Bihor - 69 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 19 * Botosani - 2 * Brasov - 42 * Braila - 18 * Buzau - 13 * Caras-Severin - 9 * Calarasi - 8 * Cluj - 19 * Constanta - 37 * Covasna -11 * Dambovita - 23 * Dolj - 35 * Galati - 19 * Giurgiu - 8 * Gorj - 11 * Harghita - 4 * Hunedoara - 23 * Ialomita - 18 * Iasi - 55 * Ilfov - 11 * Maramures - 19 * Mehedinti - 6 * Mures - 16 * Neamt - 26 * Olt - 21 * Prahova - 58 * Satu Mare - 7 * Salaj - 14 * Sibiu - 28 * Suceava - 21 * Teleorman - 4 * Timis - 48 * Tulcea - 8 * Vaslui - 26 * Valcea - 24 * Vrancea - 10 * Bucharest - 232 A total of 1,109 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday at noon from the previous daily, following tests performed nationwide. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]