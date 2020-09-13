COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad keeps constant at 6,599

COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad keeps constant at 6,599. The case count of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains at 6,599 and the death toll at 126, as no changes have been recorded since previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. Of the 6,599 Romanian citizens confirmed as infected with COVID-19, 1,905 are in Italy, 1,253 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,935 in Germany, 159 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in USA, 111 in Austria, 20 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 3 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 19 in Greece, 5 in Cyprus, 2 in India, 2 in Ukraine and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Sweden, the Republic of the Congo, Hungary and Qatar. According to GCS, since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, 126 Romanian nationals have died abroad - 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one each in Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, Brazil, the Republic of the Congo and Greece. Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 338 were declared cured: 308 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia. As of September 12, 2,549,443 cases had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]