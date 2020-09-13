|
Law enforcement hands 966 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours
Sep 13, 2020
Law enforcement hands 966 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, law enforcement in Romania issued 966 sanctions amounting to 266,100 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Sunday.
At the same time, one instance of thwarting disease control, criminalsied under Article 352 of the Criminal Code, was reported.
In the last 24 hours, 784 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs started on July 4 the 0800.800.165 toll-free line where violations of the health protection rules can be notified. The calls are taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the local departments for checking notified aspects. AGERPRES (RO- author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)
