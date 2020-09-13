COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania: 7,052; 465 in intensive care

COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania: 7,052; 465 in intensive care. A number of 7,052 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at the specialist healthcare units in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Sunday. As many as 465 patients are in intensive care. As of Sunday, 10,835 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus in Romania were in isolation at home and 5,780 in institutional isolation. Also, 37,409 people were in quarantine at home, and five in institutional quarantine.