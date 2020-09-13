GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1,109 to 103,495

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1,109 to 103,495. As many as1,109 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report following tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday,. These are (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]