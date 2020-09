Romanian Liberals rule out any pre-electoral alliance

Romania's ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL) - is running in the parliamentary elections on its own. Still, after the December elections, a majority formed by parties with similar views is needed, prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, September 13.