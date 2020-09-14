Owner of oil services company GSP wants to develop 1GW of gas-fired power plants

Owner of oil services company GSP wants to develop 1GW of gas-fired power plants. GSP Power, the newest division of Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), controlled by Romanian businessman Gabriel Comanescu, plans to develop new energy capacities, both on land and at sea. The company's plans include gas-fired power plants with a total installed capacity of 1,000 MW, Economica.net (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]