Siemens And NTT Data Sign Lease for Office Space in AFI Brasov. AFI Europe Romania, one of the largest companies on the local real estate market, has rented 55% of the AFI Park Brasov office building, which should be inaugurated this fall. The tenants include Siemens Romania and NTT Data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]