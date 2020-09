Dairy Market Leader Albalact Revenue Rises 8% to RON672M in 2019

Dairy Market Leader Albalact Revenue Rises 8% to RON672M in 2019. Albalact, the largest actor on the dairy market in Romania, ended last year with 672 million lei (some EUR140 million) revenue, an increase of 8.3% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]