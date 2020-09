Cerealcom Dolj Profit Triples to RON19M in 2019

Cerealcom Dolj Profit Triples to RON19M in 2019. Cerealcom Dolj, one of the largest grain and oilseeds farming businesses in Romania, tripled profit to 19 million lei (EUR13.9 million) in 2019, while revenue reached RON679 million (EUR142 million), flat on 2018, ZF has calculated from data available on the financial analysis platform (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]